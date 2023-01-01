$55,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
807-577-1234
2022 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$55,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10367478
- Stock #: F155
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP1NKD88318
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F155
- Mileage 33,000 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Here is a great deal on a 2022 Ford XLT Supercrew FX4 that is for sale right now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . Call them today at 807-577-1234 and arrange a test drive . They are OPEN on Saturday so that they can serve you better .
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Spadoni Leasing
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.