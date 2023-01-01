Menu
2022 Ford F-150

33,000 KM

Details Description Features

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

33,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10367478
  • Stock #: F155
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP1NKD88318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Here is a great deal on a 2022 Ford XLT Supercrew  FX4 that is for sale right now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . Call them today at 807-577-1234  and arrange a test drive . They are OPEN on Saturday so that they can serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Packages

FX4

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

