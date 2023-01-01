Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford F-150

45,000 KM

Details Description Features

$51,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$51,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

XLT Supercrew

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford F-150

XLT Supercrew

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

  1. 1699283217
  2. 1699283219
  3. 1699283220
  4. 1699283300
  5. 1699283300
  6. 1699283300
  7. 1699283300
  8. 1699283300
  9. 1699283300
  10. 1699283300
  11. 1699283233
  12. 1699283236
  13. 1699283238
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$51,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
45,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10634610
  • Stock #: F166
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E83NFB71147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F166
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at Thunder Bay Airport has this 2022 Ford F-150  Supercrew for sale . Call them at 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department can arrange your test drive . Remember that they OPEN on Saturday's to serve you better.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

2022 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 45,000 KM
$51,990 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 2500...
 120,000 KM
$42,990 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 120,000 KM
$45,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Spadoni Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory