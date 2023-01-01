$51,990+ tax & licensing
$51,990
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
2022 Ford F-150
XLT Supercrew
Location
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$51,990
+ taxes & licensing
45,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10634610
- Stock #: F166
- VIN: 1FTFW1E83NFB71147
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
Spadoni Sales and Leasing at Thunder Bay Airport has this 2022 Ford F-150 Supercrew for sale . Call them at 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department can arrange your test drive . Remember that they OPEN on Saturday's to serve you better.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Running Boards/Side Steps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2