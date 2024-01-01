Menu
<p><strong>Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this good looking 2022 Ford F-150 Supercrew for sale . Call them at 807-577-1234 and arrange your test drive today. This Saturday they are OPENING to serve you better.</strong></p>

2022 Ford F-150

38,000 KM

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford F-150

XLT Crew Cab

2022 Ford F-150

XLT Crew Cab

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

38,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E51NFB90074

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F175
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this good looking 2022 Ford F-150 Supercrew for sale . Call them at 807-577-1234 and arrange your test drive today. This Saturday they are OPENING to serve you better.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2022 Ford F-150