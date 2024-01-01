$65,795+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
Lariat
2022 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
$65,795
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 31,800 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this low km 2022 Ford F-150 Supercrew Hybrid for sale right now. Call them at 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department can arrange your test drive. This Saturday they are OPEN to serve you better .
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Spadoni Leasing
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Spadoni Leasing
Spadoni Leasing
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
807-577-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
807-577-1234