Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Ford F-150

56,138 KM

Details Features

$46,567

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
11928647

2022 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Dominion Motors

882 Copper Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6C9

807-343-2277

Contact Seller

$46,567

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
56,138KM
VIN 1FTFW1E56NFC31315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 56,138 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dominion Motors

Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT 121,182 KM $32,067 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Yukon SLE for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2023 GMC Yukon SLE 79,417 KM $63,067 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Sierra 2500 HD AT4 for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2022 GMC Sierra 2500 HD AT4 31,358 KM $80,567 + tax & lic

Email Dominion Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dominion Motors

Dominion Motors

882 Copper Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6C9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

807-343-XXXX

(click to show)

807-343-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,567

+ taxes & licensing

Dominion Motors

807-343-2277

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-150