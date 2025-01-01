Menu
Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport is now selling this 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab. Call 807-577-1234 and the Sales Department can share the details with you. On Saturday the Sales Department will be OPEN to serve you better.

2022 GMC C/K 1500

74,000 KM

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC C/K 1500

SLE

12551222

2022 GMC C/K 1500

SLE

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU9BED7NG186458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport is now selling this 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab. Call 807-577-1234 and the Sales Department can share the details with you. On Saturday the Sales Department will be OPEN to serve you better.

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2022 GMC C/K 1500