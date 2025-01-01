2022 GMC C/K 1500

$49,995+ tax & licensing
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,000 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport is now selling this 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab. Call 807-577-1234 and the Sales Department can share the details with you. On Saturday the Sales Department will be OPEN to serve you better.
Vehicle Features
Spadoni Leasing
