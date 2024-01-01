Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

45,486 KM

Details Features

$56,567

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Watch This Vehicle
11928656

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Location

Dominion Motors

882 Copper Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6C9

807-343-2277

Contact Seller

$56,567

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,486KM
VIN 1GTUUCED7NZ633942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 45,486 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dominion Motors

Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT 121,182 KM $32,067 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Yukon SLE for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2023 GMC Yukon SLE 79,417 KM $63,067 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Sierra 2500 HD AT4 for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2022 GMC Sierra 2500 HD AT4 31,358 KM $80,567 + tax & lic

Email Dominion Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dominion Motors

Dominion Motors

882 Copper Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6C9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

807-343-XXXX

(click to show)

807-343-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$56,567

+ taxes & licensing

Dominion Motors

807-343-2277

Contact Seller
2022 GMC Sierra 1500