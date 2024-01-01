$80,567+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 GMC Sierra 2500
HD AT4
2022 GMC Sierra 2500
HD AT4
Location
Dominion Motors
882 Copper Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6C9
807-343-2277
$80,567
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,358KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GT49PEY2NF120725
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 31,358 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Integrated Tailgate Step
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Dominion Motors
2024 Buick Encore GX Sport Touring 10 KM $41,042 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Big Horn 37,624 KM $49,800 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Yukon Denali 126,925 KM $65,900 + tax & lic
Email Dominion Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dominion Motors
882 Copper Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6C9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
807-343-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$80,567
+ taxes & licensing
Dominion Motors
807-343-2277
2022 GMC Sierra 2500