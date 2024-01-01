Menu
Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this low km 2022 GMC Terrain AT4  for sale .Call 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department can arrange your test drive. On Saturday they are OPEN to serve you better.

2022 GMC Terrain

17,000 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Terrain

AWD 4dr AT4

2022 GMC Terrain

AWD 4dr AT4

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
17,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GKALYEVXNL223224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2132
  • Mileage 17,000 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this low km 2022 GMC Terrain AT4  for sale .Call 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department can arrange your test drive. On Saturday they are OPEN to serve you better.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2022 GMC Terrain