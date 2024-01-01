Menu
<p><strong>Affordable luxury can be what you can drive next with this 2022 GMC  Denali Terrain . This vehicle has too many features for us to mention . So call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234  and arrange a test drive. Saturday they will be OPEN to serve you better.</strong></p>

2022 GMC Terrain

43,500 KM

$34,595

+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Terrain

Awd 4dr Denali

2022 GMC Terrain

Awd 4dr Denali

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,595

+ taxes & licensing

43,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GKALXEV6NL251581

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,500 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Affordable luxury can be what you can drive next with this 2022 GMC  Denali Terrain . This vehicle has too many features for us to mention . So call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234  and arrange a test drive. Saturday they will be OPEN to serve you better.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

2022 GMC Terrain