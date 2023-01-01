$34,490+ tax & licensing
$34,490
+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Terrain
AWD 4DR SLE
Location
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
25,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9610705
- Stock #: 2084
- VIN: 3GKALTEV1NL189824
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 25,000 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
Spdoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this very low km 2022 GMC Terrain now for sale . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and book your test drive today . They are OPEN this Saturday to serve you better .
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Climate Control
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
