$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Accord
Sport
2022 Honda Accord
Sport
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B097
- Mileage 44,000 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
At Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport is this great looking low km 2022 Honda Accord . Call them at 807-577-1234 and have their Sales Department tell you all about it. On Saturday they are OPEN to serve you better.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Spadoni Leasing
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Spadoni Leasing
Spadoni Leasing
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
807-577-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
807-577-1234