<p><strong>Its a Honda Civic and it is for sale now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . Call 807-577-1234 and get all the information . This Saturday they are OPEN so they can serve you better .</strong></p>

2022 Honda Civic

38,500 KM

2022 Honda Civic

Sport Touring

2022 Honda Civic

Sport Touring

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

38,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 19XFL1H89NE400722

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B105
  • Mileage 38,500 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

It's a Honda Civic and it is for sale now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . Call 807-577-1234 and get all the information . This Saturday they are OPEN so they can serve you better .

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

