$32,490
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda HR-V
Sport AWD CVT
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
34,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,000 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental Ce véhicule était auparavant utilisé en location à la journée.
Vehicle Description
It's a Honda and it is for sale at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport .Call 807-577-1234 and let their Sales Departmentset a test drive for you. They are Saturday's so they can serve you better .
Vehicle Features
Packages
SPORT / SUNROOF
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
