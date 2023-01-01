Menu
2022 Honda HR-V

34,000 KM

$32,490

+ tax & licensing
$32,490

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2022 Honda HR-V

2022 Honda HR-V

Sport AWD CVT

2022 Honda HR-V

Sport AWD CVT

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,490

+ taxes & licensing

34,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10189872
  • Stock #: B096
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H26NM103832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B096
  • Mileage 34,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental Ce véhicule était auparavant utilisé en location à la journée.

Vehicle Description

It's a Honda and it is for sale at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport .Call 807-577-1234 and let their Sales Departmentset a test drive for you. They are Saturday's so they can serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Packages

SPORT / SUNROOF

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

