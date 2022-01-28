Menu
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse

64,817 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

807-346-8733

807-346-8733

Cross SE S-AWC

Cross SE S-AWC

Location

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,817KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8172265
  • Stock #: UC4261'DO'
  • VIN: JA4ATVAA2NZ600466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UC4261'DO'
  • Mileage 64,817 KM

Vehicle Description

Bi-Weekly Payment of $232 / 84 Months @ 6.99%, this unit comes with our LIFETIME WARRANTY. Sale Price includes $250.00 Administration Fee, $40.00 Car Proof Fee and $10.00 OMVIC Fee. HST and Licensing are extra. Includes: LIFETIME WARRANTY with NO Deductible, NO Time Limit, NO Kilometer Restriction... *** Lifetime warranty is a limited power train warranty for as long as the purchaser continues to use the vehicle and it remains on the road, with no time or mileage limit. Excluding diesel engines and vehicles without balance of factory warranty. Purchaser must maintain the vehicle to manufacturer's requirements. Claims are limited to value of vehicle, on selected vehicles. See dealer for details. Used vehicle prices and payments include $250.00 admin fee, $10.00 OMVIC FEE AND $40.00 carproof fee. Example: $10,000 financed over 60/72/84 months: Interest @ 5.74% bi-weekly payments are $88.67/$75.95/$66.85. Cost of borrowing $1,527.10/$1,845.08/$2,166.70 for a total obligation of $11,527.10/$11,845.08/$12,166.70 respectively. On approved credit through Used Car Superstore. See dealer for full details. Vehicles may not be exactly as shown. Vehicle pictures are for representation purposes only. See Dealer for Details.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
4x4
Hill Ascent Control
CVT

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

