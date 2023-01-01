$29,990+ tax & licensing
807-577-1234
2022 Nissan Altima
2.5 SE Sedan
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,990
- Listing ID: 10381737
- Stock #: N071
- VIN: 1N4BL4BW2NN326911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,000 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Safety and reliability can be yours with this 2022 Nissan Altima All Wheel Drive that is for sale now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . Call them at 807-577-1234 and their Sales Team can give you all the details . They OPEN on Saturday so that they can serve you better
