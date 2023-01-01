Menu
2022 Nissan Altima

33,000 KM

Details

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2022 Nissan Altima

2022 Nissan Altima

2.5 SE Sedan

2022 Nissan Altima

2.5 SE Sedan

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

33,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10381737
  • Stock #: N071
  • VIN: 1N4BL4BW2NN326911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N071
  • Mileage 33,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Safety and reliability can be yours with this 2022 Nissan Altima All Wheel Drive that is for sale now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . Call them at 807-577-1234 and their Sales Team can give you all the details . They OPEN on Saturday so that they can serve you better

Vehicle Features

Packages

All Wheel Drive

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

