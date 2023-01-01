2022 Nissan Qashqai

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 , 5 2 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10165359

10165359 Stock #: UC4616

UC4616 VIN: JN1BJ1AW8NW472744

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 10,523 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.