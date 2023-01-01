Menu
2022 Nissan Rogue

27,000 KM

$30,690

+ tax & licensing
Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

FWD S

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

27,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10139430
  • Stock #: N067
  • VIN: 5N1AT3AA5NC672707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at The Thunder Bay Airport has this 2022 Nissan Rogue "Front Wheel Drive " for sale . Call 807-577-1234 and arrange a test drive today . They are OPEN on Saturday to serve yo better .

Vehicle Features

Packages

Front Wheel Drive

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

