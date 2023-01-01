$30,690+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Rogue
FWD S
Location
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
27,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10139430
- Stock #: N067
- VIN: 5N1AT3AA5NC672707
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
Spadoni Sales and Leasing at The Thunder Bay Airport has this 2022 Nissan Rogue "Front Wheel Drive " for sale . Call 807-577-1234 and arrange a test drive today . They are OPEN on Saturday to serve yo better .
Vehicle Features
Packages
Front Wheel Drive
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Warranty
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
