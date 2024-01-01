Menu
<p><strong>Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport is proud to have this 2023 Chevy Blazer V-6 for sale .Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and arrange a test drive . They OPEN Saturdays to serve you better .</strong></p>

2023 Chevrolet Blazer

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
AWD 4dr LT

AWD 4dr LT

2023 Chevrolet Blazer

AWD 4dr LT

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 3GNKBHRS6PS145480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3117
  • Mileage 0

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport is proud to have this 2023 Chevy Blazer V-6 for sale .Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and arrange a test drive . They OPEN Saturday's to serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Packages

V-6

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2023 Chevrolet Blazer