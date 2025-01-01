$52,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet C1500/K1500
Custom Trail Boss
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
45,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCPDCEKXPG293510
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 45,000 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
Spadoni Sales and Leasing is now selling this 2023 Chevy Trail Boss 1500 Crew Cab . For more information on this Trail Boss call 807-577-1234 . On Saturday the Sales Department will be OPEN to serve you better.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Security
Automatic High Beams
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
