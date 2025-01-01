Menu
<p><strong>Spadoni Sales and Leasing is now selling this 2023 Chevy Trail Boss  1500 Crew Cab . For more information on this Trail Boss call 807-577-1234 . On Saturday the Sales Department will be OPEN to serve you better.</strong></p>

2023 Chevrolet C1500/K1500

45,000 KM

$52,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet C1500/K1500

Custom Trail Boss

12565904

2023 Chevrolet C1500/K1500

Custom Trail Boss

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCPDCEKXPG293510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing is now selling this 2023 Chevy Trail Boss  1500 Crew Cab . For more information on this Trail Boss call 807-577-1234 . On Saturday the Sales Department will be OPEN to serve you better.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Power Windows
Power Seats

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic High Beams

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
