Spadoni Sales and Leasing is selling this very low km 2024 Chevy Camaro . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and get all the details. This Saturday they are OPENING their Sales Department so they can serve you better.

2023 Chevrolet Camaro

1,000 KM

Details Description

$53,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Camaro

2LT

12542318

2023 Chevrolet Camaro

2LT

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1FD1RSXR0121567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 1,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing is selling this very low km 2024 Chevy Camaro . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and get all the details. This Saturday they are OPENING their Sales Department so they can serve you better.

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2023 Chevrolet Camaro