Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this low km 2023 Chevy Equinox for sale . Call 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department can answer all your questions. This Saturday they are OPEN so that they can serve you better .</strong></p>

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

25,000 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4DR LT

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4DR LT

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

  1. 1701459879
  2. 1701459881
  3. 1701459965
  4. 1701459884
  5. 1701459965
  6. 1701459966
  7. 1701459966
  8. 1701459966
  9. 1701459966
  10. 1701459966
  11. 1701459966
  12. 1701459897
  13. 1701459899
  14. 1701459966
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
25,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNAXUEG9PS145125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3079
  • Mileage 25,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this low km 2023 Chevy Equinox for sale . Call 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department can answer all your questions. This Saturday they are OPEN so that they can serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

Used 2022 Chevrolet Blazer AWD 4dr LT for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2022 Chevrolet Blazer AWD 4dr LT 30,000 KM $38,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4WD Crew Cab 172
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4WD Crew Cab 172" Work Truck 42,000 KM SOLD + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Edge Titanium AWD for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2022 Ford Edge Titanium AWD 38,500 KM $42,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Spadoni Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Equinox