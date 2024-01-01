Menu
<p><strong>Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this 2023 Chevy Equinox RS  Edition for sale . Call 807-577-1234 and their Sales Staff can arrange your test drive . They OPEN  Saturdays  to serve you better .</strong></p>

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

37,000 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
AWD 4dr RS

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

37,000KM
VIN 3GNAXWEG5PL125749

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3057
  • Mileage 37,000 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this 2023 Chevy Equinox " RS  Edition" for sale . Call 807-577-1234 and their Sales Staff can arrange your test drive . They OPEN  Saturday's  to serve you better .

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

807-577-1234

