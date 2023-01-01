Menu
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

20,000 KM

Details Description Features

$52,990

+ tax & licensing
$52,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Double Cab 147" Custom

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Double Cab 147" Custom

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$52,990

+ taxes & licensing

20,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10497048
  • Stock #: 3105
  • VIN: 1GCRDBEK5PZ200623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3105
  • Mileage 20,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this 2023 Double Cab Silverado for sale . Call 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department can assist you . They are OPEN on Saturday to serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

