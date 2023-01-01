2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $52,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10497048

10497048 Stock #: 3105

3105 VIN: 1GCRDBEK5PZ200623

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3105

Mileage 20,000 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.