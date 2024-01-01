Menu
<p><strong>Spadoni Sales and Leasing has this low km 2023 Chevy 1500 Crew Cab for sale . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and arrange your test drive. They are OPEN on Saturday to serve  you better</strong></p>

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 147" Custom

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 147" Custom

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCPDBEK6PZ254892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3173
  • Mileage 0

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing has this low km 2023 Chevy 1500 Crew Cab for sale . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and arrange your test drive. They are OPEN on Saturday to serve  you better

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500