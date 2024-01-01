Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

33,400 KM

Details Features

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

  1. 1728399581
  2. 1728399572
  3. 1728399580
  4. 1728399580
  5. 1728399572
  6. 1728399580
  7. 1728399581
  8. 1728399580
  9. 1728399580
  10. 1728399572
  11. 1728399580
  12. 1728399581
  13. 1728399581
  14. 1728399580
  15. 1728399581
  16. 1728399581
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
33,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCPDBEK9PZ251727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3161
  • Mileage 33,400 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

Used 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 38,500 KM $52,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Corolla LE HATCHBACK for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2023 Toyota Corolla LE HATCHBACK 40,000 KM $26,595 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda CR-V SPORT B-PKG for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2023 Honda CR-V SPORT B-PKG 36,800 KM $37,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Spadoni Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500