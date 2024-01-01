Menu
<p><strong>Here is a very low km 2023 Chevy Silverado Crew Cab for sale right now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport. Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and arrange to see this one today. On Saturday they will be OPEN to serve you better.</strong></p>

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

0 KM

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
4WD Crew Cab 147" Custom

4WD Crew Cab 147" Custom

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 147" Custom

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCPDBEK7PZ141341

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3050
  • Mileage 0 KM

Here is a very low km 2023 Chevy Silverado Crew Cab for sale right now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport. Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and arrange to see this one today. On Saturday they will be OPEN to serve you better.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

