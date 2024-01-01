Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>Spadoni Sales and Leasing has this 2023 Chevy 2500 Crew Cab Long Box for sale at their Thunder Bay Airport location. Call them at 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department can answer all your questions . This Saturday they are OPEN to serve you better .</strong></p>

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

45,000 KM

Details Description Features

$60,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

4WD Crew Cab 172" Custom

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

4WD Crew Cab 172" Custom

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

  1. 1721232821
  2. 1721232824
  3. 1721232826
  4. 1721232828
  5. 1721232913
  6. 1721232832
  7. 1721232913
  8. 1721232913
  9. 1721232913
  10. 1721232840
  11. 1721232913
  12. 1721232913
  13. 1721232847
  14. 1721232849
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$60,595

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GC4YME70PF157199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3012
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing has this 2023 Chevy 2500 Crew Cab Long Box for sale at their Thunder Bay Airport location. Call them at 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department can answer all your questions . This Saturday they are OPEN to serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

Used 2022 Ford Escape SEL Hybrid AWD for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2022 Ford Escape SEL Hybrid AWD 12,000 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2023 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX 35,500 KM $74,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4WD Crew Cab 172
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4WD Crew Cab 172" LTZ 11,000 KM $69,590 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Spadoni Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$60,595

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500