Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this 2023 Ford Bronco BIG BEND EDITION for sale . Call them at 807-577-1234 and ask for the Sales Department and they will tell you all about this Bronco . Saturday they are OPENING so they can serve you better.</strong></p>

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

40,000 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
11988798

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend 4x4

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

  1. 1733414434
  2. 1733414434
  3. 1733414434
  4. 1733414434
  5. 1733414434
  6. 1733414434
  7. 1733414434
  8. 1733414434
  9. 1733414434
  10. 1733414434
  11. 1733414434
  12. 1733414434
  13. 1733414435
  14. 1733414435
  15. 1733414435
  16. 1733414435
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
40,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FMCR9B65PRD29999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this 2023 Ford Bronco " BIG BEND EDITION" for sale . Call them at 807-577-1234 and ask for the Sales Department and they will tell you all about this Bronco . Saturday they are OPENING so they can serve you better.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 143.5
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LT w/2LT 152,000 KM $28,595 + tax & lic
Used 2024 GMC Sierra 2500 4WD Crew Cab 172
2024 GMC Sierra 2500 4WD Crew Cab 172" Pro 51,000 KM $65,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4WD Crew Cab 172
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4WD Crew Cab 172" LT 48,300 KM $67,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Spadoni Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
2023 Ford Bronco Sport