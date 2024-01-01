$81,795+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Expedition
MAX
2023 Ford Expedition
MAX
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
$81,795
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F193
- Mileage 52,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this 2023 Ford Expedition Max for sale. Call them at 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department can share with you all the details. Saturday they will be OPEN to serve you better.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Spadoni Leasing
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Spadoni Leasing
Spadoni Leasing
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
807-577-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
807-577-1234