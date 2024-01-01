$56,795+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F188
- Mileage 33,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Here is great deal on 2023 Ford Supercrew F-150 4X4 XLT and it is for sale now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and ask for all the details . They OPEN Saturday's so they can serve you better .
Spadoni Leasing
807-577-1234