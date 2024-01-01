2023 Ford F-150

Menu
<p><strong>Here is great deal on  2023 Ford Supercrew F-150 4X4   XLT and it is for sale now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and ask for all the details . They OPEN  Saturdays so they can serve you better .</strong></p>

33,000 KM

Details

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX

11927084

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
33,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E54PKE71702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F188
  • Mileage 33,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Here is great deal on  2023 Ford Supercrew F-150 4X4   XLT and it is for sale now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and ask for all the details . They OPEN  Saturday's so they can serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
