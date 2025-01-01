Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2023 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Thunder Bay, ON

2023 Ford F-150

40,500 KM

Details Features

$52,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
12297537

2023 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

  1. 1742398765
  2. 1742398765
  3. 1742398764
  4. 1742398764
  5. 1742398764
  6. 1742398764
  7. 1742398764
  8. 1742398764
  9. 1742398764
  10. 1742398763
  11. 1742398764
  12. 1742398764
  13. 1742398765
  14. 1742398763
  15. 1742398765
  16. 1742398764
Contact Seller

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
40,500KM
VIN 1FTFW1E54PFA93681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

Used 2023 Buick Envision AWD 4dr Preferred for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2023 Buick Envision AWD 4dr Preferred 27,000 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Traverse AWD 4dr LT Cloth w/1LT for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2023 Chevrolet Traverse AWD 4dr LT Cloth w/1LT 33,000 KM $45,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Buick Envision AWD 4dr Preferred & Sport Touring for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2023 Buick Envision AWD 4dr Preferred & Sport Touring 20,000 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Spadoni Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
2023 Ford F-150