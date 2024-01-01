Menu
<p><strong>Here is a low km 2023 GMC Acadia that is for sale right now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . Call 807-577-1234 and ask for the Sales Department to get all the details . They OPEN on Saturdays to serve you better .</strong></p>

2023 GMC Acadia

33,000 KM

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Acadia

AWD 4dr SLE

2023 GMC Acadia

AWD 4dr SLE

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

33,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKKNRLS1PZ168509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3085
  • Mileage 33,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Here is a low km 2023 GMC Acadia that is for sale right now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . Call 807-577-1234 and ask for the Sales Department to get all the details . They OPEN on Saturday's to serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2023 GMC Acadia