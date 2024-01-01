Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this very low km Acadia Denali for sale . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and arrange your test drive. This Saturday they are OPEN so they can serve you better .</strong></p>

2023 GMC Acadia

14,000 KM

Details Description Features

$56,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 GMC Acadia

AWD 4DR DENALI

Watch This Vehicle

2023 GMC Acadia

AWD 4DR DENALI

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

  1. 1707229829
  2. 1707229831
  3. 1707229833
  4. 1707229836
  5. 1707229838
  6. 1707229841
  7. 1707229842
  8. 1707229844
  9. 1707229848
  10. 1707229852
  11. 1707229854
  12. 1707229856
  13. 1707229858
  14. 1707229860
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,700

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
14,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKKNXLS2PZ170287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 14,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this very low km Acadia Denali for sale . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and arrange your test drive. This Saturday they are OPEN so they can serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Wireless Charger

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

Used 2022 Dodge Durango R/T AWD for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2022 Dodge Durango R/T AWD 45,000 KM $55,590 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Acadia AWD 4dr SLE for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2023 GMC Acadia AWD 4dr SLE 33,000 KM $37,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Sierra 3500 4WD Crew Cab 172
2020 GMC Sierra 3500 4WD Crew Cab 172" 90,000 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Spadoni Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$56,700

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
2023 GMC Acadia