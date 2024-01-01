Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>You should call Spadoni  Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport 807-577-1234 and ask about this well equipped 2023 GMC Acadia SLE Option Package . On Saturday they are OPENING so that they can serve you  better.</strong></p>

2023 GMC Acadia

45,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 GMC Acadia

AWD 4dr SLE

Watch This Vehicle
11930144

2023 GMC Acadia

AWD 4dr SLE

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

  1. 1731950468
  2. 1731950468
  3. 1731950468
  4. 1731950468
  5. 1731950468
  6. 1731950469
  7. 1731950469
  8. 1731950468
  9. 1731950468
  10. 1731950468
  11. 1731950468
  12. 1731950469
  13. 1731950469
  14. 1731950469
  15. 1731950469
  16. 1731950469
  17. 1731950469
  18. 1731950469
  19. 1731950469
  20. 1731950469
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,595

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKKNRLS3PZ140002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3015
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

You should call Spadoni  Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport 807-577-1234 and ask about this well equipped 2023 GMC Acadia SLE Option Package . On Saturday they are OPENING so that they can serve you  better.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

Used 2023 GMC Acadia AWD 4dr SLE for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2023 GMC Acadia AWD 4dr SLE 45,000 KM $36,595 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Forte LX for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2023 Kia Forte LX 51,500 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2023 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX 33,000 KM $56,795 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Spadoni Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,595

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
2023 GMC Acadia