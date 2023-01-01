Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this very low km 2023 GMC  Sierra  for sale . Call them at 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department will set you up with a test drive. Remember that they are OPEN on Saturdays to serve you better</strong></p>

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

17,000 KM

Details Description Features

$53,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 157" SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 157" SLE

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

  1. 1700158807
  2. 1700158809
  3. 1700158811
  4. 1700158812
  5. 1700158900
  6. 1700158900
  7. 1700158900
  8. 1700158900
  9. 1700158900
  10. 1700158900
  11. 1700158900
  12. 1700158900
  13. 1700158825
  14. 1700158827
  15. 1700158901
  16. 1700158900
  17. 1700158831
  18. 1700158833
  19. 1700158834
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$53,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
17,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTPUBEK1PZ233786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3124
  • Mileage 17,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this very low km 2023 GMC  Sierra  for sale . Call them at 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department will set you up with a test drive. Remember that they are OPEN on Saturdays to serve you better

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

Used 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab 157
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab 157" SLE 17,000 KM $53,590 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla LE 56,000 KM $23,590 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4DR LT for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2023 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4DR LT 23,000 KM $33,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Spadoni Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$53,590

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
2023 GMC Sierra 1500