<p><strong>Spadoni Sales and Leasing has this good looking Chevy 1500 for sale . Call them at 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department will share all the details. They are OPEN Saturdays to serve you better.</strong></p>

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

38,000 KM

$52,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTPUBEK0PZ235514

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3158
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Spadoni Sales and Leasing has this good looking Chevy 1500 for sale . Call them at 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department will share all the details. They are OPEN Saturday's to serve you better.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
2023 GMC Sierra 1500