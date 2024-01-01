Menu
<p><strong>This 2023 GMC 2500 Long Box is ready to get to work for you . Call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport and get all the details 807-577-1234 . On Saturday they are OPENING so they  can serve you better.</strong></p>

2023 GMC Sierra 2500

65,000 KM

Details

$52,595

+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 2500

4WD Crew Cab 172" Pro

11922596

2023 GMC Sierra 2500

4WD Crew Cab 172" Pro

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.


Used
65,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GT49LE7XPF100807

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3000
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2023 GMC 2500 Long Box is ready to get to work for you . Call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport and get all the details 807-577-1234 . On Saturday they are OPENING so they  can serve you better.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2023 GMC Sierra 2500