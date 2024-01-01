Menu
Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this low km 2023 GMC  Terrain  SLE  that is in excellent condition and it is  for sale right now at their Airport location . For more  details and to arrange a test drive call 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department will assist you right away . To serve you better they are OPENING this Saturday .

2023 GMC Terrain

31,700 KM

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR SLE

2023 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR SLE

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

31,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GKALTEG0PL144975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 31,700 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this low km 2023 GMC  Terrain  SLE  that is in excellent condition and it is  for sale right now at their Airport location . For more  details and to arrange a test drive call 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department will assist you right away . To serve you better they are OPENING this Saturday .

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2023 GMC Terrain