Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>Here is a great deal on a 2023 GMC  7 passenger Yukon XL  SLT . Call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport today at  807-577-1234  . Their Sales Department can tell you all  about the details . On Saturday they are OPENING to serve you better .</strong></p>

2023 GMC Yukon XL

57,000 KM

Details Description Features

$76,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 GMC Yukon XL

4WD 4dr SLT

Watch This Vehicle
11947344

2023 GMC Yukon XL

4WD 4dr SLT

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

  1. 1732288291
  2. 1732288291
  3. 1732288291
  4. 1732288293
  5. 1732288293
  6. 1732288293
  7. 1732288291
  8. 1732288291
  9. 1732288292
  10. 1732288291
  11. 1732288291
  12. 1732288292
  13. 1732288292
  14. 1732288292
  15. 1732288292
  16. 1732288292
  17. 1732288292
  18. 1732288292
  19. 1732288292
  20. 1732288293
  21. 1732288292
  22. 1732288293
  23. 1732288293
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$76,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
57,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKS2GKDXPR380003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Here is a great deal on a 2023 GMC  7 passenger Yukon XL  SLT . Call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport today at  807-577-1234  . Their Sales Department can tell you all  about the details . On Saturday they are OPENING to serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

Used 2023 GMC Yukon XL 4WD 4dr SLT for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2023 GMC Yukon XL 4WD 4dr SLT 57,000 KM $76,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Buick Envision AWD 4dr Preferred for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2023 Buick Envision AWD 4dr Preferred 25,000 KM $36,495 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Forte LX for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2023 Kia Forte LX 51,500 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Spadoni Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$76,995

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
2023 GMC Yukon XL