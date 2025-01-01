$79,995+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Yukon XL
4WD 4dr SLT
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
$79,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 45,000 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Affordable 7 passenger luxury can be yours with this 2023 GMC Yukon XL SLT . Now available at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . Call 807-577-1234 and ask their Sales Department for all the great details. Their Sales Staff is on duty this Saturday so they can serve you better.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
