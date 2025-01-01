$37,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda CR-V
Sport-B AWD
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Anthracite
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B121
- Mileage 33,000 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Right now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport they are selling this low km 2023 Honda CRV Sport B pkg. Call them at 807-577-1234 and ask their Sales Department for all of the details . On Saturday's they are OPEN to serve you better.
