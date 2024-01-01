Menu
Spadoni Sales and Leasing has this low km 2023 Kia Forte for sale. Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and get all the details. On Saturday they are OPENING to serve you better.

2023 Kia Forte

$22,595

+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Forte

EX IVT

2023 Kia Forte

EX IVT

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,595

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3kpf34ad8pe626004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K158
  • Mileage 0

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing has this low km 2023 Kia Forte for sale. Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and get all the details. On Saturday they are OPENING to serve you better.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$22,595

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2023 Kia Forte