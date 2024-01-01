Menu
<p><strong>Here is a good deal right now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . It is a low km 2023 Nissan Qashqai .</strong></p><p><strong>Call 807-577-1234 and their sales staff can assist you . This Saturday they are OPENING to serve you better .</strong></p>

2023 Nissan Qashqai

16,000 KM

$29,590

+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Qashqai

2023 Nissan Qashqai

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,590

+ taxes & licensing

16,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1BJ1BW3PW102612

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N089
  • Mileage 16,000 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Here is a good deal right now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . It is a low km 2023 Nissan Qashqai .

Call 807-577-1234 and their sales staff can assist you . This Saturday they are OPENING to serve you better .

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

$29,590

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2023 Nissan Qashqai