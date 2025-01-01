Menu
<p><strong>Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport is offering this 2023 Toyota Corolla  SE hatchback for sale . Call 807-577-1234 and their Sales Staff can answer all your questions. On Saturday Sales is OPEN to serve you better.</strong></p>

2023 Toyota Corolla

33,500 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
12260566

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
33,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTNK4MBE5P3202298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Boat / PWC
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport is offering this 2023 Toyota Corolla  SE hatchback for sale . Call 807-577-1234 and their Sales Staff can answer all your questions. On Saturday Sales is OPEN to serve you better.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234

