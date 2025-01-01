$24,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Corolla
SE
2023 Toyota Corolla
SE
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Boat / PWC
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 33,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport is offering this 2023 Toyota Corolla SE hatchback for sale . Call 807-577-1234 and their Sales Staff can answer all your questions. On Saturday Sales is OPEN to serve you better.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Spadoni Leasing
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Spadoni Leasing
Spadoni Leasing
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
807-577-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
807-577-1234