<p><strong>Luxury at its finest can be yours by owning this 2024 Buick Enclave Essence Edition. This is for sale at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport right now. For all the information you will need on this low km Buick please call 807-577-1234 and the Sales Department can arrange your test drive today. This Saturday they will be OPENING their Sales Department so they can serve you better.</strong></p>

2024 Buick Enclave

23,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 Buick Enclave

Essence

12475741

2024 Buick Enclave

Essence

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
23,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5GAEVAKW0RJ118282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 23,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Luxury at it's finest can be yours by owning this 2024 Buick Enclave Essence Edition. This is for sale at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport right now. For all the information you will need on this low km Buick please call 807-577-1234 and the Sales Department can arrange your test drive today. This Saturday they will be OPENING their Sales Department so they can serve you better.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Email Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2024 Buick Enclave