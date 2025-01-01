$30,595+ taxes & licensing
2024 Buick Encore GX
Preferred
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
$30,595
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,000 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport is now selling this low km Buick Encore GX. For all the details on this Buick call 807-577-1234. This Saturday they are OPENING the Sales Department to serve you better.
Vehicle Features
807-577-1234