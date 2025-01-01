Menu
2024 Buick Envista

54,900 KM

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Buick Envista

Preferred

12713193

2024 Buick Envista

Preferred

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,900KM
Good Condition
VIN kl47lae21rb217400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2024 Buick Envista