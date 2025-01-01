2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
Former Daily Rental. Spadoni Sales and Leasing located at the Thunder Bay Airport. Call them at 807-577-1234 and the Sales Department can answer all of your questions. Open Saturdays till 3:00 pm to serve you better.

40,002 KM

Details Description Features

+ taxes & licensing
RST

13054088

RST

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,002KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCUDEEDXRZ178733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4092
  • Mileage 40,002 KM

Vehicle Description

Former Daily Rental. Spadoni Sales and Leasing located at the Thunder Bay Airport. Call them at 807-577-1234 and the Sales Department can answer all of your questions. Open Saturday's till 3:00 pm to serve you better.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

