Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;><strong>Former Daily Rental</strong>.<strong> </strong></span><span style=font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-weight: bolder;>Spadoni Sales and Leasing located at the Thunder Bay Airport. Call them at 807-577-1234 and the Sales Department can answer all of your questions. Open Saturdays till 3:00 pm to serve you better.</span></p>

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

53,000 KM

Details Description Features

$69,997

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

4WD Crew Cab 172" LT

Watch This Vehicle
13497561

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

4WD Crew Cab 172" LT

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

  1. 1769020249
  2. 1769020248
  3. 1769020250
  4. 1769020249
  5. 1769020248
  6. 1769020249
  7. 1769020249
  8. 1769020249
  9. 1769020248
  10. 1769020249
  11. 1769020249
  12. 1769020249
  13. 1769020249
  14. 1769020249
  15. 1769020247
  16. 1769020249
  17. 1769020249
  18. 1769020248
  19. 1769020248
  20. 1769020249
  21. 1769020248
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GC4YNE76RF279901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Former Daily Rental. Spadoni Sales and Leasing located at the Thunder Bay Airport. Call them at 807-577-1234 and the Sales Department can answer all of your questions. Open Saturday's till 3:00 pm to serve you better.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4WD Crew Cab 172
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4WD Crew Cab 172" LT 53,000 KM $69,997 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Forester Premier for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2020 Subaru Forester Premier 96,000 KM $30,497 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2018 Mazda CX-5 GS 190,000 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Spadoni Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$69,997

+ taxes & licensing>

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500