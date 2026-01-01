$69,997+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
4WD Crew Cab 172" LT
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
$69,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 53,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Former Daily Rental. Spadoni Sales and Leasing located at the Thunder Bay Airport. Call them at 807-577-1234 and the Sales Department can answer all of your questions. Open Saturday's till 3:00 pm to serve you better.
Vehicle Features
Spadoni Leasing
